Justin and Hailey Bieber's Wedding Is Already Stirring Up Drama

Justin and Hailey Bieber's second wedding is days away from happening, but it's already causing a conundrum among other patrons at their venue.

TMZ reports that other guests at their South Carolina wedding venue, the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel, are upset about Bieber Wedding 2.0 disrupting their vacations. TMZ obtained an email the hotel sent out to guests late Wednesday, informing them that the spa, pool, and a restaurant will be off-limits for 48 hours from 12 P.M. Sunday to 12 P.M. Tuesday to give wedding guests "unlimited access."

Given the late notice, the other patrons are reportedly "livid," though the hotel has offered refunds, alternate booking, and upgrades to make up for the inconvenience. Montage Palmetto Bluff is also offering dinner on the house in the hotel's other restaurants.

According to a leaked invitation TMZ previously obtained, the wedding will be happening on Monday, Sept. 30. The hotel has stunning views of the May River, and is a popular venue for weddings.

The Biebers got married in a city hall ceremony in New York last year, but they had always planned on having a second, more formal ceremony later on with friends and family.

Earlier this week, Hailey had a bachelorette party in L.A. with a few of her friends, including Kendall Jenner. In true bachelorette fashion, they went all out on pink plastic wine glasses and penis-shaped bottles, and the bride-to-be wore a white dress and a veil.

A source told People earlier this week that the Biebers are "beyond excited" for their upcoming nuptials.

"They are happy that they are finally having a religious ceremony. It’s very special for them," the source said. "This past year has really been a test for them. A test on their marriage. They are very proud of how far they have come."