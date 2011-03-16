Justin Bieber's Wax Figure, Naomi Campbell's Shop and More!

Daniel Jones/The Sun/Sipa; Matt Crossick/ABACA; KCSPresse/SplashNewsOnline.com; Courtesy of Zara; Courtesy of Make Up For Ever; Courtesy of Vena Cava
InStyle Staff
Mar 16, 2011 @ 1:23 pm

1. Got Bieber fever? Check out Justin Bieber's first wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London. [People]

2. Good things: Naomi Campbell will set up a benefit pop-up shop this April in London. [Telegraph UK]

3. More images from Emma Watson's chic Lancome photoshoot in Paris surfaced! [Stylelist]

4. Check out Zara's flirty new spring dresses. Which one is your favorite? [Fab Sugar]

5. Make Up For Ever launched its first ad featuring an unretouched model. [Official Site]

6. Vena Cava launched its first e-commerce site. Shop away! [Vena Cava]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!