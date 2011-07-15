Justin Bieber's Someday Success, Whitney Port's Lower-Priced Launch and More!

1. Wow! Justin Bieber's record breaking Someday fragrance raked in over $3 million for Macy's. [Refinery29]

2. Whitney Port is working on a lower-priced clothing line, set to launch during fashion week. [Fashionista]

3. It's Nordstrom anniversary sale time! The much anticipated event starts today. [Nordstrom]

4. One-stop shop! Sephora is opening in-store nail bars with XpresSpa. [WWD]

5. Check out these seriously stylish (and affordable!) sunglasses. [RealSimple]

6. Victoria Beckham gushed over baby daughter Harper Seven via Twitter. Aww!  [E!]

