Justin Bieber's Girlfriend Fragrance Won Two Awards

What does a winner smell like? According to the Fragrance Foundation, it's Justin Bieber. The star's Girlfriend scent, a super-sweet blend of pear, strawberry, pink freesia, and vanilla orchid, won two awards at last night's 2013 Fragrance Foundation Awards, taking home honors for Fragrance of the Year and the Consumer's Choice category. The latter was a fan-nominated award, which prompted Beliebers everywhere to sing their praises. "When Justin tweets 'good night ladies,' tens of thousands of girls say 'good night' back," said Elizabeth Arden executive vice president and chief marketing officer Kathy Widmer. "This gave us a pretty good idea of the response Justin would get when he asked his fans to support his fragrance winning the Consumer's Choice Award." And the response was definitely heard -- when we polled our readers to see which celebrity fragrance should win a FiFi award, over 37,000 of you voted in support of Girlfriend. Pick up the winning scent for $60 at macys.com.

See celebrity fragrances.

MORE:• Winners of The Fragrance Foundation Awards!• One Direction Launches a Fragrance• Beyonce’s Limited-Edition Tour Perfume