PSA: Justin Bieber Is Ready to Get Wifed Up

Cue the screaming fans! Justin Bieber just dropped a major truth bomb that's sure to send females everywhere into a tizzy, and yes, it has to do with his love life.

While out on tour earlier this year, the 23-year-old singer had a Q&A session with several Make A Wish patients in Australia. One of the participants asked Bieber, "Would you change anything about your life right now?" to which he replied, "I mean, I honestly want to find a girlfriend. I seriously want a girlfriend. Dead serious." Um, hi, I volunteer!

That wasn't all he said, either! The young heartthrob went on to explain he's looking for someone to walk down the aisle with.

"I want to get married!" he said. "Not right now, but, like, soon."

The whole exchange was caught on video, and it's pretty adorable:

You heard it here, ladies—the Biebs is looking to settle down once and for all, and as far as we know, he's still on the market. The pop star has formerly been linked to models Sofia Richie and Hailey Baldwin, as well as singer Selena Gomez, but he's currently single—and looking.

We can't wait to see what lucky lady finally wifes up the Biebs!