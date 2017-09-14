Justin Bieber Has the Most Unconventional Church Outfit

When Justin Bieber goes to church, he leaves formal wear by the wayside.

The singer was spotted leaving a Beverly Hills service on Wednesday wearing a blue T-shirt and long matching socks with Givenchy slides. While Bieber's look was pretty casual and relaxed (after all, not every religious functions have a dress code), the rest of his life has seemed everything but low-key lately.

He recently released a brand new song about an ex-turned-friend and re-launched his H&M tour merch line and a new fashion T-shirt collaboration with Hanes. That's a full plate of work if you ask us, but it hasn't come without consequence.

Bieber had to abruptly cancel the remainder of his Purpose world tour this summer due to "unforeseen circumstances," leaving many fans disappointed.

The bright side? The time away from touring has helped him be candid with his fans about his insecurities, and he's already back at it musically.

We're glad to see Bieber out and about at church despite his hectic schedule, even if he did leave his "Sunday best" at home this time around.