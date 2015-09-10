Justin Bieber Debuts a Platinum 'Do While Performing on Today 

For the hundreds of eager Beliebers who stood outside this morning in anticipation of Justin Bieber’s musical performance on the Today show, the pouring rain created a challenge but did not deter them from the opportunity to see the singer in person.

Tweens and adults alike packed around New York City’s Rockefeller Center with lukewarm coffees and poster boards, used to dodge the rain, in hand. And while the countdown to the star’s performance riled up the crowd, Bieber’s debut of his new platinum 'do stole the show. Dressed in a city-slicking pair of black jeans with red sneakers, a white long-sleeved shirt styled underneath an oversize gray shirt, the chart-topping performer removed his sheer black cap while performing “As Long As You Love Me” to reveal his icy, brushed-over strands:

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Between performing hits like “Boyfriend” and an acoustic version of “Baby,” Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun​, took to the mic to ask fans to pump more energy into the atmosphere. “I want you to sing every word of every song as loud as you can…we’re gonna go hard!” he said. “Ditch the umbrellas. Let’s do this for Justin.” Minutes later, the 21-year-old everyone was there to see returned to the stage to close the show with his EDM-infused hit “Where Are Ü​ Now” and “What Do You Mean?” the single that had everyone proclaiming, “Bieber’s back!” Watch his performance of "What Do You Mean?" here:

RELATED: Lena Dunham Expresses Her Feelings About Justin Bieber with a Twinning Hair Photo