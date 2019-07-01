Justin Bieber Told Taylor Swift She Was "Crossing a Line" with the Scooter Braun Drama

Hours after Taylor Swift took down entertainment executive Scooter Braun (and Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber) in a heartbreaking letter for the public to read, Bieber hit back at the songstress, accusing her of "crossing a line."

For those of you not up to speed, Braun acquired the rights to Taylor's old music when he bought her former record label, Big Machine. Devastated by the news of the deal, Swift took to Tumblr to say this was her "worst case scenario," as Braun has allegedly bullied her throughout her career with the help of his clients, including Bieber.

On Sunday night, Justin shared his perspective on the situation and defended his longtime manager in an Instagram post addressed to Taylor. "Hey Taylor. First of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive," Bieber began his message.

The "Sorry" singer took full responsibility for the social media slip-up. "I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said 'taylor swift what up' he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that."

"Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog?" he asked. "Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter."

After adding that he and Scooter "both love" Taylor, Justin concluded his note to the pop star with a plea to work things out offline. "I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything," he said.

"I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line."

Following Justin's post, his wife, Hailey Baldwin, commented: "Gentleman." In response to Baldwin's praise, fellow model Cara Delevingne questioned Bieber's intentions and accused him of being "bored."

"As a married man, you should be lifting up women instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is," she wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, other celebrities took sides in the drama. Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez (Justin's ex), Rihanna, and Adele have all supported Taylor by unfollowing Braun on social media shortly after the "ME!" star's emotional note. However, Demi Lovato, who is also managed by Scooter, stood up for the producer on Insta-Stories, calling him a "good man."

Another day, another celebrity feud to dissect.