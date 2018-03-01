A Breakdown of Justin Bieber's 24 Best Tattoos for His 24th Birthday

Justin Bieber has made it no secret he has a thing for tattoos (he reportedly has more than 60). Just look at one of his most recent—a massive chest tattoo that took more than 26 hours to create. So, as we wish the pop star a happy 24th birthday, it’s only fitting that we break down 24 of the pop star’s best body art.

Take a peek at his best 24, below.

Massive Chest Tattoo: The Biebs headed to Instagram to show off the huge artistic ink, but it was his artist Bang Bang who gave the lowdown on how long it took to create. He wrote: “@justinbieber Thank you for the trust. 26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I’ve ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career. You’re tough as nails man!”

Wowzers A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 6, 2018 at 4:40pm PST

Tiny Cross: The Biebs has a small cross below his left eye. Back in 2016, his tattoo artist JonBoy said it signified the singer’s “journey with finding purpose in God.”

Anchor: He also has a nautical symbol below his right ear.

Prayer Hands: Bieber, who often attends church with Selena Gomez, also has prayer hands on his left calf.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 30, 2012 at 12:39pm PST

Treble Clef: Music has been his life since he was a kid, so this tat below his left ear just made sense.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 14, 2016 at 11:30pm PDT

1975 Roman Numerals: He has the year his mom, Pattie Mallette, was born on his collarbone.

Angel Wings: Similar to David Beckham, Bieber has angel wings on his neck.

Psalm 119:105: The words “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path” are on his right shoulder.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 2, 2016 at 3:58pm PDT

Huge Cross: If you haven’t realized it by now, this is one spiritual guy.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Yeshua: Hebrew for “Jesus,” which appears on his side.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 5, 2014 at 1:18am PDT

“BELIEVE”: The name of his third album is on his left forearm

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 17, 2013 at 10:54am PST

“PURPOSE”: The title of his fourth album, which rests above his belly button.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 11, 2016 at 11:02pm PST

Owl: Bieber previously told GQ that the tat on his left forearm “signifies wisdom.”

The Big X: In the same GQ interview, he also told the mag the X on his forearm stands for the “unknown.”

Banksy: He has a tribute to the famed graffiti artist’s Balloon Girl on the back of one of his arms.

Controversial @justinbieber A post shared by StreetArtGlobe (@streetartglobe) on Mar 14, 2014 at 6:56am PDT

The Compass: He has this symbol on his right bicep.

“BIEBER” in Korean: When in Korea. After a trip there Bieber showed off this new tat on his right arm. “I love Korea,” he captioned the shot.

I love you Korea ♛ A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 24, 2014 at 11:06pm PDT

Fish Scales: He also has this tat on his right sleeve, perhaps because he’s a Pisces.

The Smiling Korean Mask: As he mentioned, he has an appreciation for Korea. Hence this mask on his arm.

The Jester: This one appeared after he got into trouble for allegedly throwing eggs at a neighbor’s house.

“LOVE”: This four-letter word is located on his right forearm. He has yet to confirm if he got the tat with anyone in mind.

The Letter G: Probably one of his sweetest tats, Bieber wrote when he unveiled it for the first time, “This is for the strongest couple i know Chad and Julia Veach! Their daughter was born with Lissencephaly. She is incredible and has the sweetest soul. You guys make me better and I'm blessed to have you in my life #Georgia #gtat.”

8 Ball: That is on his right forearm too, next to a sleeve full of other tattoos.

Diamond: This jewel is on his right wrist, near the fish scales.