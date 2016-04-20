Justin Bieber's Latest Shirtless 'Gram Has Us Fixated on His Chiseled Abs

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jonathan Borge
Apr 20, 2016 @ 11:00 am

On Wednesday morning Justin Bieber took a break from his busy schedule—he’s currently on the road for his Purpose World Tour—to remind us all that beneath those baggy pants and nearly floor-length, oversize tees is a toned, sculpted physique.

Simply captioned “Yessir,” the 22-year-old pop star’s early a.m. snap finds him in a dimly lit bedroom wearing nothing but a pair of athletic shorts that showcase his multiple tattoos and rippled abs. His dreadlocks don’t appear to be going anywhere.

Yessir

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Bieber has gone for the shirtless look countless times before. Just five days ago he posted a picture of himself drinking beer atop a boat as he flaunted his chest and rocked blue-tinted Ray-Ban sunglasses with a red bandana—just another of his bare-it-all uploads.

Da bears

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

My body looks like eyes nose and mouth

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Let's go Portland

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Keep 'em coming, Justin.

