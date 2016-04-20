Justin Bieber's Latest Shirtless 'Gram Has Us Fixated on His Chiseled Abs

On Wednesday morning Justin Bieber took a break from his busy schedule—he’s currently on the road for his Purpose World Tour—to remind us all that beneath those baggy pants and nearly floor-length, oversize tees is a toned, sculpted physique.
Simply captioned “Yessir,” the 22-year-old pop star’s early a.m. snap finds him in a dimly lit bedroom wearing nothing but a pair of athletic shorts that showcase his multiple tattoos and rippled abs. His dreadlocks don’t appear to be going anywhere.
RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Introduces the World to Luna Simone
Bieber has gone for the shirtless look countless times before. Just five days ago he posted a picture of himself drinking beer atop a boat as he flaunted his chest and rocked blue-tinted Ray-Ban sunglasses with a red bandana—just another of his bare-it-all uploads.
RELATED: Justin Bieber's Acoustic Piano Covers of Drake and Rihanna Will Blow You Away
Keep 'em coming, Justin.