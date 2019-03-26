Justin Bieber Just Went *Off* on Fans Who Say He's Still in Love with Selena Gomez

People will always have ~something~ to say about Justin Bieber — be it commentary on his CitiBike crying jags, overpriced fashion line, or culture-defining bops. But there’s one topic of discussion the Biebs is really not here for: his relationship with Selena Gomez.

It’s no surprise that the Jelena fandom runs deep — we’ve been riding this teen idol-themed roller coaster since 2010, with the pair’s latest rendezvous as recent as spring 2018.

Well, apparently, there are accounts devoted to not only shipping the fallen duo, but actually dragging J.B.’s current wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). One of such dedicated accounts (honestly, where do people find the time??), came for Jailey hard in the comments section of Bieber’s recent photo of his “bride,” writing, “You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to back at SG plus Hailey sleeps with men like [Shawn Mendes] for fame and she’s racist.” Bold claim, jaileyisajoke.

Anyway, Justin was not having it. He posted a lengthy paragraph in response. “Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back [at] my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way," Bieber wrote.

He went on to discuss the ex in question. “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

“I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature and sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAT’S good for me!! Hailey is my Bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your [sic] not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything.”

Wow. That’s quite the jab — against jaileyisajoke and his/her parents. Sorry, Mr. and Mrs. jaileyisajoke.

Let’s all just go back to discussing Justin’s hair, yeah?