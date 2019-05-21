Justin Bieber Has a New Beauty Product Coming Out — and It’s Not Another Fragrance

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Justin Bieber has some polarizing thoughts on skincare. He keeps his routine simple by using a Clarisonic brush, cleanser, and sunscreen, and he's proclaimed that "pimples are in," sharing his breakouts on Instagram.

Personally, cleansing brushes are too harsh for my temperamental, sensitive skin, and while I'm all for embracing "imperfect" skin, I cover up my hormonal breakouts with concealer.

However, one thing that Bieber and I do have in common (aside from being Canadian) is that we both use natural deodorant. Today, the singer announced on Instagram that he has partnered with Schmidt's Naturals on a new natural deodorant that will hit drugstores this fall. Like the rest of the brand's deodorants, this one will also be cruelty-free and made with plant-based ingredients.

He's returning to the beauty industry with open arms, as shown in his Instagram post sharing the news:

As for the deodorant's scent, I reached out to the brand for comment and they told me it's still being finalized and that Bieber is also collaborating on the artwork, too. The singer does have experience with fragrance. He used to have his own collection of namesake perfumes.

Whatever it smells like, if Bieber's deodorant works so well that he's confident enough to stand shirtless with his armpits out in the open, I'm down to try it.