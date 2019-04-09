You Have to Read Justin Bieber's Poem Dedicated to Hailey Baldwin

Canada's current poet laureate is Georgette LeBlanc, but Justin Bieber may be throwing his bucket hat into the mix. According to Cosmopolitan, Bieber posted a poem to his Instagram feed alongside a photo of his wife, Hailey Baldwin. After being lambasted for the poem's various spelling errors and questionable capitalization, he deleted the post and re-uploaded it.

That wasn't the end, however, because he took it down again, edited it, and posted what could be the final draft. Knowing Bieber, however, there could be more amendments on the way. At the end of the captions, he reveals that the purpose of the entire project was to pump Baldwin up on a shoot, which is maybe the sweetest thing he's ever done.

"I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!" he wrote.

Image zoom Ricky Vigil Moran

The poetic post is just the latest Instagram antic from the Biebz, though. On April Fools' Day, he posted a sonogram which seemed to rock the internet before everyone realized what day it was. Then, things got serious when he posted a candid shot from a therapy session. But nothing compares to the outright adoration and devotion in Bieber's poetry.

Even after three revisions, he's kept words in all caps for emphasis, such as SOULMATE. He's kept the Canadian spelling of "camomile," though it could look like a typo to anyone unfamiliar with the way things are spelled up in Bieber's native land. If you want to check out Bieber's poetic chops, it's all there on his IG.

If you want to see the OG post, Cosmo posted the original in all its glory, misspellings, typos, and all:

Sunlight falls into the Abiss

Just like i fall into your lips

Waves crash onto the shore

My love for you grows more and more

Sound of the crickets a true meditation

I think of you, gods greatest creation.

As i fall into this blissful state

I i ponder on how you’re MY SOULMATE

Its getting dark to dark to see

A chilling breeze embraces me

The smell of camomile fresh from the garden

My life is a movie that both of us star in.

Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some

They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom

How big and how vast our world is around us

So grateful for god we were lost but he found us

So i write the poem with him always in mind

Things all around us Just get better with time I fall more in love with you everyday. You have walked hand and hand with me as I get my emotions, mind body soul in tact. You have given me so much strength support encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you! I hope you have a great shoot today :)