Justin Bieber's New Pink Hair Matches His Sweatpants

This weekend's most dramatic celebrity hair change goes to Justin Bieber, who decided to dye his hair pastel pink. The singer was photographed out in Los Angeles with the new shade on Sunday.

To top it off, Bieber matched his fuchsia Drew House sweatpants to his new bubblegum pink hair, as one does. But it's unclear whether or not his hair color was inspired by the pants, or he just wore the pants because he was inspired by his new hair color. Either way, Bieber's pastel hair is one of the most dramatic hair changes he's made since he gave himself a buzz cut last fall.

Aside from the sweatpants, the singer's pastel hair also matches the rose color his wife Hailey Bieber (né Baldwin) had at the beginning of 2019. The jury's still out on whether the model suggested her husband go pink, but if she did, it wouldn't be the first time she helped him out in the hair department. During their world-wind summer 2018 romance, the model took Bieber to Cutler — her go-to salon in New York — for a much-needed cut.

Even if Hailey had nothing to do with Justin's spontaneous hair change, we're curious to see if this will inspire her to go pink again. We'll definitely be keeping an eye out.