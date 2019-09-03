Justin Bieber Said He "Abused" His Relationships and Was "Disrespectful to Women"

Justin Bieber shared an emotional post about the difficulties of dealing with fame early on in his life, and opened up about how he had previously "used heavy drugs" and "abused" all of his relationships.

In an honest Instagram post on Monday, he wrote about achieving fame at age 13, growing up in an unstable home, and the effects it had on him.

"Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life," he wrote. "There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who's brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren't developed yet."

After finding himself at age "18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted," the singer said, "I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all my relationships."

"I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry," he continued. "I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that i had become."

Bieber, who was previously in an on-again-off-again relationship with singer Selena Gomez, said that his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber has helped him through his difficulties.

"Now I am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing, crazy, new responsibility," he wrote. "You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."

Bieber has been open about his mental health struggles, sharing on Instagram in March that he was having a difficult time after seeking help for depression. "Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me," he wrote at the time. "God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.."

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin's Dad Stephen Is Spilling the Tea on Her and Justin Bieber's Second Wedding

In his latest Instagram post, Bieber again credited his faith with getting him through his struggles.

"All this to say even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you," he wrote. "Be kind today, be bold today and love people today, not by your standards but by God's perfect unfailing love."