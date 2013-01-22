Justin Bieber Now Has The Most Twitter Followers

Justin Bieber is the new reigning King of Twitter! The pop star’s loyal legion of Beliebers has propelled him to the top of the Twitterverse with a current tally of 33,348,578 followers, ousting Lady Gaga as the most-followed person on the social media site. (At press time she had 33,339,617 followers.) Bieber has yet to comment on his newly won Twitter crown, but he did celebrate last week when he reached his monumental 33 million mark, creating the hashtag #33millionBeliebers, which of course became a trending topic. That's the power of the Bieber!

Plus, see Justin's transformation!

MORE:• Bieber Is One Of The Highest Paid Musicians• Justin Bieber at the VS Fashion Show• Lady Gaga Joined Rolling Stores in Concert