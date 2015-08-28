Justin Bieber Finally Ends a 30-Day Countdown and Drops His New Single

If you’ve ever doubted his talent, prepare to Belieb.

After a 30-day Instagram countdown that included everyone from Britney Spears, Kendall Jenner, and Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Bieber’s highly anticipated new single, “What Do You Mean?” dropped this morning and the results are endlessly foot thumping.

Much like the club-like, electronic sound of Skrillex and Diplo’s “Where Are Ü Now,” which features Bieber’s voice, this new track finds the singer in a more mature, adult-like musical setting that’s vastly different from his days signing “Baby.” Along with the song’s release, the 21-year-old star also shared a South California-like lyric video that features imagery of him skateboarding alongside pros Ryan Sheckler and Chelsea Castro.

Finally!! get #whatdoyoumean on @applemusic now. Let's take it to the top!! Good to be back. http://smarturl.it/iWDYM A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 28, 2015 at 4:30am PDT

Bieber fittingly ended the social media countdown by sharing an Instagram photo every hour, six hours before its early morning release. It culminated with a hilarious snap of him and DeGeneres dancing to what's likely to become an end-of-summer smash (above).

Watch the full lyric video below—and make sure to know each word by Sunday, when Bieber will perform his new track at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

