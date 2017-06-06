Justin Bieber Teases New Collaboration with David Guetta

Isabel Jones
Jun 06, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

The plot thickens. After posting a slew of cryptic tweets about sports jerseys and Victoria’s Secret Angels, Justin Bieber tweeted something with clear significance:

That’s right, J. Biebs has “new music” dropping Friday, and if it’s anything like his recent collab with DJ Khaled and his Spanish-speaking (er, singing) “Despacito” remix, it’s sure to be a banger.

Aforementioned musical conspirator David Guetta, not only affirmed Bieber’s claim by retweeting the status, he also retweeted Bieber’s mysterious list of names. WHAT. DOES. THIS. MEAN.

Are David Guetta AND J.Biebs performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? Do they both stay up late naming their future daughters after famous models? Are they just trying to mess with us?! The possibilities are endless.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Tweets List of Names, Makes a Detective of Every Belieber

Hopefully things will clear up soon, but regardless, our Friday just got a whole lot more exciting!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!