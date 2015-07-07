See Justin Bieber's Backside in All Its Naked Glory in This New Instagram

You may want to sit down for this. Justin Bieber made fans all around the world happy this morning when they woke up to a surprise in their Instagram stream—a photo of the Biebs's naked backside. The singer 'grammed a shot of himself standing completely nude on a boat, pointing out into the distance of what looks like an exotic locale.

"Look," Bieber simply captioned the photo (below), which already has over one-and-a-half million likes.

Look A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 6, 2015 at 7:38pm PDT

The "Baby" singer has been uploading a slew of photos from his tropical 4th of July vacation, including one of him in his bathrobe and one of him and his crew getting on a private jet. Only one question—is Bieber trying to beat out Kendall Jenner for the most-liked Instagram photo ever? If so, this 'gram is surely the way to do it.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber Reunite (and Do Cartwheels) on the Red Carpet