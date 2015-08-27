Justin Bieber to Perform His Brand-New Single at the VMAs

Here's another reason to watch the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday: Justin Bieber will give his first performance of "What Do You Mean," the lead single from his soon-to-be released album. The song debuts Friday, Aug. 28.

The appearance will mark Bieber's first time performing at the awards show since 2010 when he did a medley of his hits "Baby," "Somebody to Love," and "U Smile." And just last weekend Bieber performed at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival, after taking an almost two-year break from live performances since his last concert tour.

Other performers at the 2015 VMAs include The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, Demi Lovato, and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. Kanye West will also take the stage, to receive the iconic Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. With Miley Cyrus as host, it should be quite a show!

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards show airs Sunday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

