Here's Justin Bieber Modeling a Hanes T-Shirt He Helped Design

Calling all Justin Bieber fans! If you're still heartbroken about the singer's tour ending abruptly (and aren't we all), we have a small consolation prize to help ease the pain.

Bieber collaborated with stylist Karla Welch on a brand-new line of white Hanes T-shirts, and you'll probably want to buy 20. Way back when, Welch crafted Bieber custom T-shirts (using Hanes cotton tees) for his Believe Tour, circa 2012. They were so soft that it led the duo to collab on a collection just for fans.

“Karla and I have always pushed boundaries together and this collaboration is a continuation of that," Bieber said in a press release.

The new shirts are inspired by Bieber's original Believe shirt, but that's not even the best part. While the new tees come in a few different styles, they are all available for $30 across the board starting Thursday.

Bieber is part of the creative brain behind the shirt design, but he's got some backup in the modeling department. Kaia Gerber and Joan Smalls are also fronting the campaign in Hanes x karla shirts of their own, which only makes us want them more.

Head to xkarla.com on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m. ET to order yours.