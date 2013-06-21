Justin Bieber Is Launching His Third Fragrance!

He may have won two Fragrance Foundation awards last week, but Justin Bieber is already embarking on a new scent project! Starting next month, the star will roll out his third perfume named The Key, which is ripe for summer with notes of tropical fruit, vanilla, and exotic wood. Just based on the packaging alone, we can already tell this fragrance is going to be different from his previous two scents. The opaque white flacon veers from the purple and rose color palette the singer used for his Girlfriend and Someday perfumes, and the gold detailing gives the bottle a luxe, modern edge. The Key will be unlocking your beauty routine when it hits stores nationwide in July!

See more celeb scents.

