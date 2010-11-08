Justin Bieber to Launch Designer Fragrance

Justin Bieber has become quite the beauty entrepreneur. While he already has a nail polish collaboration with OPI and scented dog tags in the works, the teen sensation somehow found time to create a fragrance. In partnership with a new charitable lifestyle products company called Give Back Brands, Justin will create a women's designer fragrance to launch in the summer of 2011. A portion of the proceeds will go to a charity of Justin's choosing. "The idea that I could create an amazing fragrance that I love, and actually give back to a charity that matters to me at the same time was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," Justin said.