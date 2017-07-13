Who Is Kim Chiu, the Actress Justin Bieber Will See in the Philippines?

Are we witnessing the beginning of a beautiful friendship? (And possibly more?)

In a recent Instagram Live Q&A session, Justin Bieber paid special attention to Filipina actress Kim Chiu, 27, who—in addition to being a star in her native Philippines and boasting an impressive 3.6 million Instagram followers—also holds the title of true Belieber.

A loyal fan through and through, Kim, of course, recorded Justin’s personal shoutout and shared it with her social media following.

“OK just had to post this "OMG" moment!!!,” Chiu captioned the video, “check my stories for more fangirl moments with @ilovekaye haha #BieberFever!!! hello @justinbieber.”

In the out-of-focus clip, Bieber addresses the actress by her Instagram handle (@ChinitaPrincess), professing, “Chinita, I’ll see you in the Philippines.”

We hope you booked that ticket, Justin, because Kim Chiu seriously looks like a winner! And judging by the actress’s Instagram, we think the two would get along rather well. Scroll down below to see the evidence for yourself.

She’s also a musician

THIS I can really call Mine/Me!!!🎼🎼🎼 🔜 thank you @starmusicph //(top from @benchtm ) A post shared by Kimberly Sue Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

She does a killer Britney impression

An appreciation of American pop culture is key.

just a normal sunday with this one!!🐍🙈😅 #ASAPalaban I think I can add this experience to my #KIMadvenCHIUre list!😉 thanks @asapofficial A post shared by Kimberly Sue Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

She’s a workout addict

Judging by JB's abs, this is something they have in common ...

that face when you finished a 20km run and 1 more km to go!!!😅🏃🏻‍♀️peace sign on my left hand! unconscious rock and roll sign on the right hand!!!😎👍🏻 #haggardo #goformedalsKSYC congrats to all the finishers! A post shared by Kimberly Sue Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

Don't mess with me!!!💥💥💥 "kind of pose" 😝 A post shared by Kimberly Sue Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

She’s an adrenaline junkie

Much like Bieber, Kim definitely gets a kick out of adventurous activities.

"Drug of choice: ADRENALINE" 😅🇳🇵 #Zipline in #Pokhara #KIMadvenCHIUre numb3 A post shared by Kimberly Sue Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

We'll be awaiting the snaps from Bieber's trip to the Philippines.