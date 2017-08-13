Justin Bieber Looked for Love on a Gym's Instagram—Here’s What Happened

It goes down in the DM, indeed. Justin Bieber recently announced he's ready to get wifed up, and it appears the hunt for his perfect woman is on. Earlier in the week, the 23-year-old singer sent an Instagram direct message to Fitness on Broughton, a gym in Georgia, asking about a lovely lady he spotted in one of their pictures. Naturally, the whole exchange went viral.

The lucky woman in question is Jessica Gober, one of the gym's employees. She was modeling an energy drink for the gym when she caught the eye of the Biebs, and he couldn't resist sliding into the gym's DM looking for her. Gober shared a screenshot of the message, which read, "Who is that girl," followed by a heart.

She was clearly shocked by the whole situation, writing on Twitter: "Did this actually just happen... lmao Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha"

Harsh much? Maybe the Biebs was just being friendly!

At any rate, Gober was quick to reply (very publicly) that she's off the market. She sent a follow-up tweet with several pictures of her boyfriend, writing, "I have everything I need right here."

I've got everything I need right here 💓 pic.twitter.com/mET9XXkM8d — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017

Ok, so it didn't work out for Bieber this time, but there are plenty of other women who'd be more than happy to have the young pop star show up in their messages. Chin up, Biebs!