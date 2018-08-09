Justin Bieber's Hair Doesn't Look Like Hailey Baldwin's Anymore

Justin Bieber is having a very busy summer. He's fast-tracked his relationship with Hailey Baldwin by popping the question with an extremely large diamond ring, frolicked in Brooklyn's newest, hippest park with his new fiancé, and sobbed while riding a CitiBike on the streets of New York.

And somehow, he still found time to schedule a haircut.

The verdict is still out as to why Bieber was crying on that CitiBike, but perhaps he was mentally preparing himself for the big chop happening the next day.

On Aug. 8, Bieber and Baldwin hit up Cutler, the salon where the model regularly gets her cut and color done. Bieber, who's been twinning with Baldwin in the hair department throughout their relationship, got several inches cut from his long, luscious blonde hair.

Luckily, he was seated in a window chair so everyone could get a play-by-play of the journey to his new, shorter look.

The final product is a new take on the long, textured lob that Bieber's been wearing all summer. Instead of opting for an angled bob (the hottest haircut of the upcoming fall season), Bieber slicked his new shorter length all the way back, likely with the help of at least one fancy pomade.

There isn't a solid answer on whether or not it's ever too late to say sorry, but it's never too late to jump on the current haircut trend.