Justin Bieber's 2015 VMAs Windswept "Seagull" Hair Is Causing Quite a Stir

More often than not, Justin Bieber's signature hairstyle stays a trending topic on social media, thanks to the quick-witted Beliebers sounding off in 140 characters or less, but the look he debuted tonight at the 2015 MTV VMAs sent the internet buzzing before the event officially began. In lieu of his trademark coiff, the Biebs went for a tousled, windswept style that drew comparisions on Twitter ranging from the '80s band Flock of Seagulls, to an actual bird's nest. Bieber has been especially experimental with his look lately—last month, he channeled Nick Carter with his center-parted cut, which immediately sparked a debate between the Backstreet Boy and fellow '90s heartthrob Devon Sawa. Regardless of what the rest of the internet may think of his current hairstyle, host Miley Cyrus gave him her seal of approval, stating, "I like your swoop," during her intro. What Miley says goes, right?

