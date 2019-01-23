Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Postponing Their Wedding

A month before they were set to exchange vows in a religious ceremony, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin decided to postpone their wedding — a third time.

According to TMZ, the couple is holding off on hosting their second wedding ceremony, which was planned to take place on Feb. 28 — a few days before Bieber's 25th birthday — as some of the singer's family couldn't make it to Los Angeles.

Image zoom Justin Bieber / Instagram

The couple's 300 guests, including Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Drake, were notified on Tuesday that the wedding would be rescheduled so they could "properly plan with plenty of warning for guests." And, it seems like coordinating a bunch of celeb schedules is not an easy feat, because per TMZ's sources, the new date "will not be anytime soon."

Initially, Justin and Hailey were "panicked" and "scrambled" to find a new date, but realized that there's no real rush given that they're already married. It's a familiar feeling, too. Earlier this month, a source close to the couple expressed a similar opinion.

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Explains Why Her Cousin Hailey and Justin Bieber Are a Perfect Match

"They're working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love. There's no real rush," the insider told People. "They're already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones."

TMZ reports that they're now thinking of a destination wedding, which could fall in line with Baldwin's fantasy ceremony. "I just picture lights strung everywhere," Baldwin told The Cut back in September. "I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful." Stay tuned!