Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Show Off Their Wedding Bands 10 Months After Marrying 

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s road to matrimony hasn’t exactly been traditional.

They made their pairing official in early 2016 but things petered out before the end of the year; then, in mid-2018, following Baldwin’s Met Gala debut with Shawn Mendes and Bieber’s split from Selena Gomez, they were magically back on. An eye-blink later, they were engaged, and just one month later, married! But, in the new vein of celebrity marriage, there’s going to be another ceremony at an undisclosed future date …

Anyway, falling exactly in-line wither their unconventional relationship trajectory, the Biebers (who’ve technically been married for about 10 months) appear to have just invested in their wedding bands.

Hailey was spotted perusing the collection at Cartier over Memorial Day weekend and was seen wearing a band (identified by Page Six as Cartier’s Love Wedding Band) below her engagement ring when she stepped out this past Monday.

Image zoom P&P / MEGA

Image zoom ENT / SplashNews.com

RELATED: Justin Bieber Has a New Nickname for Hailey Baldwin

Bieber, too, revealed a new piece on that finger in an Instagram he posted on Monday.

You know what they say, first comes love, then comes marriage, next comes face tattoos, dogs, scumbro clothing brands, and eventually some wedding bands …