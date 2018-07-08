Justin Bieber's Engagement to Hailey Baldwin Has Twitter in an Absolute Tizzy

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged. That's right, engaged as in marriage, and the shocking announcement has social media flipping out.

While it's reported that Justin is "extremely happy" with his decision to ask for Hailey's hand in marriage, not everyone (we're looking at you, Jelena shippers) shares his excitement.

"Still rooting for Jelena," writes one Twitter user, while another simplified their feelings about the engagement through angry face and broken heart emojis.

Are @justinbieber and Haley Baldwin actually engaged??? Are you serious?? Damnnn, I was still rooting for Jelena 💔 — Amelia (@amy_murray8) July 8, 2018

However, some fans are genuinely happy for the couple, with one writing: "You know it's weird, I don't really like Justin Bieber or Hailey Baldwin but I am really happy for them. They just seem so blonde and happy, like golden retrievers."

You know it's weird, I don't really like Justin Bieber or Hailey Baldwin but I am really happy for them. They just seem so blonde and happy, like golden retrievers. — Laguna Biotch (@WilliKilliams) July 8, 2018

Meanwhile, others are just upset that Justin is marrying someone who is not them. "Justin Bieber finally engaged?? I'm sad," a Belieber tweeted.

To say there's a mixed bag of reactions is an understatement.

Oi nah Justin Bieber’s engaged & it’s not me or Selena, not happy — clo x (@chloedaisysands) July 8, 2018

Justin Bieber finally engaged?? I’m sad 😞 — Court ❤️ (@vegassweetiee) July 8, 2018

Justin Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin and I have never been so sad in my entire life... did she know every word to every song? did she go to his concert by herself? did she buy all purple clothes because he said it was his favorite color? did she even watch never say never — hanna 💫 (@hannalangevin) July 8, 2018

As a reminder, Bieber and Baldwin dated before officially ending things back in 2016, and only began seeing each other again a few weeks ago. Though their time back together has been short, it has been anything but dull. Just a few days ago, they had a quick getaway to the Hamptons, where their car broke down, and, prior to that trip, they vacationed in Mexico and hung out in a hot tub in Washington.

Congrats again, Biebs and Hailey!