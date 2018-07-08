Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Engaged!

Congratulations Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!

According to TMZ, the on-again, off-again couple are engaged. The singer popped the question to Baldwin during dinner in the Bahamas.

Reportedly, Justin asked everyone in the restaurant to put their phones away and then proceeded to propose in front of the crowd of on-lookers on Saturday evening.

While the couple's reps have not confirmed the news yet, Bieber's father, Jeremy, seemingly acknowledged the situation on Instagram. “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" he captioned a shot of his son watching the sunset over the ocean.

While the announcement may seem like it came out of left field, with Bieber and Baldwin playing coy about their recent reconciliation, it's not that surprising. In addition to their PDA parade on the N.Y.C. streets, they went Instagram official in late June. Before that, they took a couple's trip to Miami.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told People. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

Things have moved incredibly fast between these two, as Baldwin told The Times UK in late May that she and the "Boyfriend" hitmaker were just friends. "We hang out and he's super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman," she said. "But I am single. The dating pool is small. It's rare to find somebody that has the same ideas and morals as me. I have found people like that before, though, which is refreshing."

The couple previously dated before calling it quits in 2016. And it seems as though, Justin knew Hailey was the "one" even back then. When speaking with GQ, he told the magazine he didn't want to "rush into anything" in case they got married in the future.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard … I just don’t want to hurt her," he said.

Looks like Justin and Hailey are ready to take that risk.