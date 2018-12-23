Meet Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Newest Family Member, Oscar

Meet Oscar Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's new "dogson."

While the couple have only been married for a few months, they are already expanding their family with a new addition. Oscar, who resembles a Maltese Yorkie, is an early Christmas present for the newlyweds.

On her Instagram Stories, Hailey shared a video of their fur baby adjusting to life with his famous parents, captioning the short clip, "Christmas baby." Justin also proudly showed off the couple's new pup on social media with an image of Oscar cuddling up on his tattooed shoulder in bed. "Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar," wrote Bieber alongside the sweet snap.

We'll allow you to bask in Oscar's adorableness below. Just look at that face!

Image zoom @haileybaldwin/Instagram

Image zoom @justinbieber/Instagram

Image zoom @justinbieber/Instagram

Nothing quite makes a relationship official like adopting a brand-new puppy. Congrats, Justin and Hailey!