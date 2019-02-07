Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Confirm They Were Celibate Until Marriage

While they are only five months into marriage, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting candid about the struggles that come with being newly-wed husband and wife.

In a very candid interview with Vogue, Bieber and Baldwin discuss Justin's celibacy and sex addiction, as well as how they overcome obstacles of marriage in the spotlight.

"The thing is, marriage is very hard," Hailey told the publication during the couple's joint conversation. "That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard."

Image zoom Justin Bieber / Instagram

During the first few weeks as newlyweds, Hailey felt lonely and homesick. On top of it all, the media attacked her for rushing to marriage at such a young age, so she prayed about it. "I prayed to feel peace about the decision, and that’s where I landed,” she explains. “I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time.”

Hailey and Justin reconnected in June after briefly dating three years prior, where things did not end on good terms. “Fizzled would not be the right word—it was more like a very dramatic excommunication," reveals Hailey. "There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.”

But church brought them back together, as they ran into each other at a conference in Miami hosted by celebrity pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. Three months later, Justin and Hailey shocked us all with a quickie courthouse wedding, and the singer admits he was more than a year into his self-imposed ban on sex at the time.

Justin had what he refers to as a "legitimate problem with sex," so he decided to abstain from it in order to be closer to God. “He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Justin explains. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain."

He continued: "Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that."

RELATED: Meet Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Newest Family Member, Oscar

"I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul," Justin says. "And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

However, their whirlwind journey to the altar wasn't just for the sake of sex. "When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life," says Justin. "I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.”