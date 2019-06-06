It Looks Like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have Locked Down a Wedding Date

After debuting their wedding bands, it looks like newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting closer to choosing a date of their formal, religious wedding ceremony. Us Weekly reports that after putting all their planning to a complete stop, the Biebers are getting back into it and have an idea of a date in mind — and it's pretty special.

"They have talked about possibly having their wedding closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September," a source told the magazine. The specific date could have some significance, since it could be close to the day they got legally married.

It's been a nuptials rollercoaster for the couple. Last September, they got married with a ceremony in a New York City courthouse, telling friends and family that they planned on having a formal ceremony later. They sent out save-the-date cards, but the date kept changing, so they re-sent them and re-sent them again. After three rounds of false alarms, the couple slowed down to focus on Bieber's mental health.

"She's not dealing with her own issues, so she can give so much to Justin and be here for him," the source continued. "He feels very safe with her. They love working out together and being able to focus on health."

People confirmed the renewed focus on self-care. The magazine confirmed that the two are prioritizing other things, but that a wedding could be on the horizon. Nobody knows for sure, even the couple's family. Us noted that only Bieber and Baldwin know exactly when they plan to make it official all over again.

"We will see. Who knows what their plans are," Baldwin's sister, Alaia, told Us. "They're very up and down, so I just I'll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats — we don't know!"