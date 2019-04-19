Justin Bieber Wants Laura Ingraham Fired

During Fox News's coverage of Nipsey Hussle's funeral, host Laura Ingraham laughed and smiled during her coverage. It didn't go unnoticed. Justin Bieber caught wind of Ingraham presentation skills and called her out, saying that the only recourse for her disrespect would be for her dismissal from the network. Elle reports that Bieber's latest Instagram post calls Ingraham's actions "disgusting" and "absurd."

"Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn't matter who it is," Bieber wrote. "But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period."

Ingraham's segment aired after Nipsey Hussle's funeral, which got national attention thanks to the performer's commitment to bettering his community in Los Angeles. His accomplishments even earned him a postmortum letter from former President Barack Obama. Many outlets pointed out Ingraham's strange take on the subject when she presented it on her show, The Ingraham Angle. Bieber posted a clip with IG his post, which gave his followers evidence of the act in question.

USA Today reports that Hussle worked tirelessly to "bridge the gap between rival gangs for years, uniting in his Crip blue with Blood gang rappers YG and The Game, known by the color red." He was gunned down outside of his store, The Marathon, on April 2. Ingraham and her guest, Raymond Arroyo, laughed as the song "FDT" played. The track features YG and Hussle, but Ingraham couldn't leave well enough alone, tossing in another jab: "So, the chorus it goes on and on. Is that related to the lowest unemployment ever basically for African Americans?"

Ingraham's reaction wasn't the only thing that fans took issue with. Washington Examiner contributor Angela Morabito also shared captured the clip, pointing out that producers actually used the part of "FDT" that featured YG, not Hussle.

Here's Laura Ingraham mocking a murder victim, just hours after he was laid to rest, because he opposed Trump 3 years ago. (Also, the man rapping in that video is YG, a person who is not Nipsey Hussle.) For shame.pic.twitter.com/02iBYdr5wo — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 13, 2019

Bieber joins other notable artists in calling out Ingraham's remarks. The Game, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, and T.I. used Instagram to call her "disgusting" and "disrespectful." Taylor's post stated that Hussle's funeral actually brought a huge group of people together in remembrance since his work and music touched people from so many different ethnicities.

Tank, another artist, even started a petition calling for Ingraham's dismissal. It has already gained more than 45,000 supporters.

"We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole. I will use my platform & call on my peers to do the same," Taylor wrote.

Fox News has not commented on Ingraham's coverage of Nipsey Hussle's funeral.