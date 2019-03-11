Justin Bieber Gets Emotional on Instagram, Says He's "Struggling"

A month seeking help for depression, Justin Bieber admits he's still struggling with his mental health.

In an emotional Instagram post, Justin let fans know he hit a low point and asked for their prayers. "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot," he began his candid message.

"Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me," Bieber continued. "God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.."

According to a source close to Justin, his open dialogue is part of the treatment process and a "big step" for the singer. "The whole point of counseling and therapy is to get to the bottom of why you feel the way you feel. Once you reach the truth about yourself, you tell other people the truth,” the insider told People.

The source added: “This was Justin being authentic and telling people his truth. So that Instagram post was an important part of his recovery.”

Understandably, Justin was hesitant to put all of his emotions out there for the world to dissect, however, he knew it would benefit him in the long run.

"It was a big step for him to do that. He was a little nervous about being public, but he also knows that his road to improvement comes with this level of honesty," the source said. "He decided that now was time to address things, and to let everyone know what’s going on.” Reportedly, his depression has nothing to do with new wife, Hailey Baldwin, but rather the lack of privacy that comes with being famous, as he was thrust into the limelight at age 13.

A separate source previously told People that he "struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him." Whatever the issue, feel better soon, Justin.