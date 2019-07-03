Justin Bieber's Ex-Choreographer Emma Portner Says the Way He Treats Women Is an "Abomination"

Justin Bieber's former choreographer and collaborator Emma Portner has some harsh words for the "Sorry" singer.

A day after his drama with Taylor Swift, Bieber found himself in hot water again with one of his own employees. On Monday, Portner — who worked on Justin's 2016 Purpose tour — posted an Insta-Story that publicly aired her grievances with the pop star.

"I regret working under your name. I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice," she wrote in her now-expired message, which was captured by Pop Crave on Twitter. "For content you made millions off of. While I made zilch. Natta [sic]. Barely anything. Less than minimum wage for the hours I invested.”

“I couldn’t afford to eat. I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft. The way you degrade women is an abomination,” she said, before accusing him of working with "overly problematic people." Emma, who also happens to be Ellen Page's wife, pointed Justin's church as an example.

“You religiously go to a church that does not support the LGBTQ+ community,” she wrote, referencing Bieber’s church, Hillsong, which has previously come under fire for its stance on gay marriage.

“Your company hired an out lesbian in your music video, and to choreograph some content for your purpose world tour. How do you feel about that? A lesbian, HELPING YOU, for a disrespectful amount of money, as you attend a church that goes against my existence?”

Emma continued: "I can only hope for your enlightenment. That you read a ton of books. I will gladly purchase and send you some books that will change the way your traumatized brain thinks. You depend on proper guidance to move forward. I BEG that you find it. A straight white pastor/manager can’t be your only major source of world view.”

“I have so much to say but mostly … I really hope you educate yourself beyond your bible,” she added. “You have IMMENSE power. Use it to STOP DEGRADING WOMEN.”

She signed off with a swipe at another musician and Bieber's friend Chris Brown. “We should all be 'checking on you’ and Chris Brown because you both need to be held accountable.”

Bieber has yet to clear the air with Portner.