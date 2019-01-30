Justin Bieber Is Trying to Make Statement Crotches a Thing

Justin Bieber’s long-awaited fashion line, Drew House (the moniker is Biebs’s middle name), is finally available for purchase and wow, it’s really, um, something. I mean, if you love smiley faces with letters as mouths, beige corduroy, and someone named Drew, you’ve truly hit the celebrity clothing line jackpot.

But don’t worry, Justin’s line isn’t all typical scumbro fare — Bieber takes sartorial risks, like with the $138 shorts that in addition to being beige and made of corduroy, also feature the brand’s logo prominently etched across the garment’s crotch.

@justinbieber has a clothing brand named #drewhouse and there’s no avoiding it. I will own these. pic.twitter.com/OFfkRjsVdB — Drew Jordan (@DrewIsTalkward) January 30, 2019

And with a single provocatively placed brand name, Justin “statement crotch” Bieber in officially in the fashion biz.

Bieber has been teasing the minimalist, Yeezy-esque line for months — both on Instagram and completely by accident, when he went on a super secluded L.A. run in a loudly branded Drew sweatshirt and just happened to cross paths with the paparazzi. What can you do??

So, I know that you’re thinking: Is Drew House for me? In uncovering the truth, there are a few key questions to ask yourself:

1) Are you seeking a wealthy vagrant aesthetic?

2) Do you love beige?

3) Do you want to support the extra-curricular activities of a divisive 24-year-old former child star who has proven that having the money to start a fashion line should not be the only criteria for starting one?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, Drew House might be for you.