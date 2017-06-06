Justin Bieber Donates His Personal Hockey Stick to Benefit the Manchester Bombing Victims

Justin Bieber has contributed more than his musical stylings to the people of Manchester, England. The morning after leading the crowd in a moving "Love" chant at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert, the Biebs made his way to nearby Altrincham Ice Dome for a friendly scrimmage with the local pro hockey team, Manchester Storm. The 23-year-old crooner has a habit of stopping by the arena when he's in the neighborhood, as Monday morning marked the third time Bieber played with the Storm.

Defenseman Paul Swindlehurst told TMZ that he first got word on Saturday that the pop star was looking for a pickup hockey game before he left town. It wasn't easy to assemble a squad, as it's currently hockey's off-season, but Swindlehurst did his best to gather his teammates and supplement the group with some rink regulars.

Manchester Storm / Twitter

The hockey pro's hard work paid off, because at the end of the game, Bieber signed and donated his personal hockey stick to be auctioned off at an upcoming Storm charity game. Last year, a signed Bieber jersey raked in thousands of pounds for the event, and the stick is expected do the same. The Storm's All Stars Charity Game #ForManchester is scheduled for June 10, with all proceeds from the auction to be donated to the bombing victims and their families.