Justin Bieber Explains Why Selena Gomez Was in His Search History

Last night, Justin Bieber posted a seemingly innocent Instagram story video of himself joking about a publication that spelled his name wrong, but eagle-eyed fans noticed something in his Google search history on the side: his ex, Selena Gomez.

Fans pointed out that in his history, there's a Selena Gomez Coachella video from when she performed with Ozuna, Cardi B, and DJ Snake, likely fueling any fans who think the two exes still belong together.

Image zoom justinbieber/Instagram

Bieber, however, was having none of that. In a series of lengthy comments screenshot by fans, Bieber explained that it was an accident, and that he definitely wasn't searching for Selena Gomez on purpose.

"It came up after my wife and I were [watching] my Coachella performance hers played right after mine because its in the related thing don’t glad she did Coachella too its great," he wrote in the first comment. "I have [nothing] to hide I don’t know it was there I didn’t think twice and still don’t [because] have [nothing] to hide."

Check out Justin Bieber’s comments about his Instagram Story that he posted earlier today: pic.twitter.com/UxZPmMzutV — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 26, 2019

After clarifying his spelling errors in the first comment, he went on to say, "what I meant to say is that video of Selena singing Taki Taki came up after my wife and I watched my Coachella performance. Obviously she’s gonna be in the related category, it [literally] was the next video that played.. to fans and people who think I’m maliciously trying to start s—t grow up."

"Please stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing," he wrote in a third comment. "The point of the video was supposed to be funny that they were saying I walked out on Hailey and they spelled my name wrong this idea that I secretly plot on opening my history thing purposefully and zoom out just enough so you can see her name is crazy. These are real lives you guys are talking about real emotions stop acting like you know anything about anything.. go to school read your books and focus on your own personal life."

He finished with a final comment, writing, "People have their own fantasys [sic] about how they think my life should go and make up all of these theories and use their imagination too much.. this ends here will never re-engage with this but had to set the record straight once and for all. We are adults [we're] not playing games. There always gonna be something."

In a now-deleted Instagram story screenshot by fans, Hailey Baldwin appeared to add her two cents, writing, "You little internet kiddos need to learn how to move on for real. We’re adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies. I’m not gonna sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies [sic] husband then get ur own. G’night!!"

Hailey Bieber via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/V0Lqyg0nWy — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 26, 2019

This isn't the first time Bieber has felt the need to address comments from fans who still link him to Selena Gomez. Last month, he fired back at a fan who wrote on Instagram that he married Hailey Baldwin to get "back at SG," writing, “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

Guess we'll just get back to discussing Bieber's Coachella performance instead, then.