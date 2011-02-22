Justin Bieber Cut His Hair!

If you thought Justin Bieber would never cut his hair, well, as Bieber would say, "Never say never." The 16-year-old pop sensation turned to his stylist Vanessa Rose Price to chop his sideswept hairstyle in favor of a shorter, spikier cut, and his band member Jay DeMarcus Tweeted a picture of the new look yesterday. Bieber immediately took to his own Twitter to confirm the news to his 7,525,665 followers: "Yeah so it's true...I got a lil haircut...I like it...and we are giving all the hair cut to CHARITY to auction. Details coming soon." So, what will happen to his lost hair? It's surely going to turn up somewhere! But where?! We can't wait to find out.

