Justin Bieber Creates More Nail Polish, Kelly Osbourne: Material Girl and More!

InStyle Staff
Jan 26, 2011 @ 1:10 pm

1. OPI is adding eight new shades to Justin Bieber's best-selling nail polish line. Who wants to wear a light purple "I'm a Belieber" hue? Huh? [StyleBistro]

2. Kelly Osbourne ousts Taylor Momsen as the new face of Material Girl, Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon's collection for Macy's. [MFL]

3. Chanel's creative director for makeup Peter Philips talks beauty in this video. [Nowness]

4. Enough blogging, Gossip Girl joins Facebook... with a GG-themed game. [ElleGirl]

5. ¡Felicitaciones! to Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, who recently welcomed a baby boy. [HuffPo]

6. Trina Turk celebrates her label's 15th birthday with a collaboration with Clinique. [SheFinds]

