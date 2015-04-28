Justin Bieber Crashed a High School Prom Over the Weekend
Steve Granitz/Wireimage
These high school seniors might have just had the best prom ever: Justin Bieber crashed the party on Saturday. [People]
Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:
1. Who knew Stephen Hawking would have the best response to a question about One Direction’s Zayn? [Buzzfeed]
2. ICYMI: Cecily Strong's best zingers from the White House Correspondents' Dinner. [TV Line]
3. Evan Peters, who has appeared in all previous AHS seasons, is checking into Hotel. [EW]
4. Fresh's mobile pop-up shop is hitting the road! Discover sweet surprises when this interactive experience returns to a city near you. [Fresh]
5. Time to move? Switzerland has taken the top spot in the world happiness ranking. [The Guardian]