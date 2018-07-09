Justin Bieber Confirms His Engagement to Hailey Baldwin with Heartfelt Message

In case you’ve been more or less asleep over the past 48 hours, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber (*the* Justin Bieber) are engaged.

Though neither of the stars’ reps have confirmed the news, Bieber is rumored to have popped the question on Saturday during a trip to The Bahamas. As the story goes, The Biebs asked for a moment of social media silence during his and Baldwin’s special moment (which, in a strange adherence to tradition, happened at a restaurant), thus there are no photos or videos of the proposal.

Mum has most certainly been the word over the past couple days (until now!).

Baldwin’s father, Stephen, reportedly tweeted his congratulations to the couple, only to delete his message and replace it with a more cryptic “#blessed” sentiment.

Stephen Baldwin via Twitter: pic.twitter.com/GXm4w5oUkf — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewdotcom) July 8, 2018

#blessed

🙌🏽

John 1:14

14 The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.#PTL #Jesus — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) July 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Hailey was up to some shady business of her own, seemingly confirming the news by “liking” a congratulatory Instagram from UpscaleHype.

instagram/upscalehype

Baldwin, 20, continued her mysterious streak by posting a mirror selfie of herself, two silver bands gracing her left ring finger and pinky, respectively. But poof, just a few minutes after uploading, the photo had ~disappeared~, forever relegated to the Insta-underworld of fan pages.

Oh, but then this happened (!!!):

RELATED: Is This Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Ring?

Justin confirmed the news himself, writing, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!”

Baldwin echoed Bieber's sentiment minutes later, tweeting, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

Congratulations, you two!