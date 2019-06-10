Justin Bieber Just Publicly Challenged Tom Cruise To a Fight

While we were all getting over our Sunday Scaries and gearing up for the week, Justin Bieber was, for some reason, challenging Tom Cruise to a physical fight. And not just a street brawl, an Ultimate Fighting Champion-style fight.

On Sunday evening, he tweeted, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down."

He then asked who would be willing to put the fight on, and tagged UFC president Dana White.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

The truly bizarre tweet, challenging an action star who's done more than his fair share of physical stunts for Mission Impossible and Jack Reacher, confounded Twitter users.

justin bieber: i can beat tom cruise in the octagon



tom cruise: pic.twitter.com/JApa4z8zwq — ɪᴍᴀɢɪɴᴏᴘɪᴀ (@imaginopiaworld) June 10, 2019

Why Tom Cruise out of all people? — EG Attach (@Attach) June 10, 2019

Tom Cruise responds to Bieber's challenge! pic.twitter.com/onr23MUHIf — Saul (@hyperomar) June 10, 2019

Nobody:

Justin bieber wataching tom cruise movie:pic.twitter.com/Vext4OTPoj — kali (@keylolo914) June 10, 2019

Even Riverdale star Cole Sprouse waded in with a joke.

Yor* — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 10, 2019

UFC has not stepped up to put on the fight, but the UFC Canada Twitter account is apparently keeping an eye on the fight between one of Canada's pop stars and, uh, Tom Cruise.

In the meantime, sports betting organization Odds Shark chimed in to say, "We don't like your odds, Justin." Ouch.

👀 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 10, 2019

We don’t like your odds, Justin. — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 10, 2019

Other people even co-opted his challenge format for their own matches.

I would like to challenge @RealWilfordB to a pie eating contest. Wilford if you don’t accept this challenge you are scared. Who can I get to run the contest, @Cheesecake ??#JustinBieber 😂 — Jimmy Fox (@IamJimmyFox) June 10, 2019

Tom Cruise has not yet publicly responded to Bieber's tweet. Meanwhile, Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez, has deleted all traces of him from her Instagram grid.