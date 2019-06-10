Justin Bieber Just Publicly Challenged Tom Cruise To a Fight
Here's the story behind Twitter's latest controversy.
While we were all getting over our Sunday Scaries and gearing up for the week, Justin Bieber was, for some reason, challenging Tom Cruise to a physical fight. And not just a street brawl, an Ultimate Fighting Champion-style fight.
On Sunday evening, he tweeted, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down."
He then asked who would be willing to put the fight on, and tagged UFC president Dana White.
The truly bizarre tweet, challenging an action star who's done more than his fair share of physical stunts for Mission Impossible and Jack Reacher, confounded Twitter users.
Even Riverdale star Cole Sprouse waded in with a joke.
UFC has not stepped up to put on the fight, but the UFC Canada Twitter account is apparently keeping an eye on the fight between one of Canada's pop stars and, uh, Tom Cruise.
In the meantime, sports betting organization Odds Shark chimed in to say, "We don't like your odds, Justin." Ouch.
Other people even co-opted his challenge format for their own matches.
Tom Cruise has not yet publicly responded to Bieber's tweet. Meanwhile, Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez, has deleted all traces of him from her Instagram grid.