Justin Bieber Releases Brand New Single, "Cold Water," with Major Lazer

Attention, Beliebers: Justin Bieber just dropped a brand new single with Major Lazer after a week of social media teases, and the hot track is about to be the new song of the summer.

"Cold Water," which will appear on Major Lazer's upcoming album, Music Is the Weapon, features the voices of Bieber and Danish artist MØ, and we couldn't be more excited about the big names behind the new single.

Back in 2015, Major Lazer teamed up with Bieber for a winning collaboration that produced the dance hit "Where Are Ü Now," and Ed Sheeran, who worked with Bieber to produce "Love Yourself," is also back, co-writing "Cold Water" with Diplo and Benny Blanco. The reggaeton-inspired "Cold Water" features an upbeat tempo similar to Bieber's solo hits "Sorry" and "What Do You Mean" from his recent album, Purpose.

The Biebs took to Twitter on July 20 to tease the new song, writing "If you feel you're sinking, I will jump right over, into cold, cold water for you."

The 22-year-old just wrapped up the North American portion of his Purpose World Tour, but fans can see him in concert in Asia mid-August before he heads to Europe from September through November.

Looks like we've got a brand new summer anthem in the works!

RELATED: Justin Bieber Releases New Documentary-Style "Company" Music Video

Watch the full lyric video above or buy the single on iTunes.