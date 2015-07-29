Justin Bieber Channels Nick Carter With His Backstreet Boy-Inspired Hairstyle

Backstreet's back, alright—and we're letting Justin Bieber's new hairstyle serve as evidence. In a shot posted by Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose (or his Litchfield doppelganger, if you're Alex Vause), the Biebs gave off some serious Nick Carter vibes by parting his layers directly in the center. Though it may just be a trick of the light, the sunny blonde tone also fell in line with the BSB aesthetic. Bieber later posted shots to his own Instagram with his trademark coiff once again intact, but with all things '90s having a renaissance, he's certainly making a case for boyband hair. Let's just make sure the trend of frosted tips stays in the past...

PHOTOS: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015