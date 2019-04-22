Justin Bieber Gave His First Performance in Two Years Looking Like the Original Biebs

Justin Bieber is back on stage, and he's looking much more like the Justin Bieber we all watched with burning fascination when he first burst onto the scene.

Bieber made a surprise appearance during Ariana Grande's closing set at Coachella over the weekend to perform his song "Sorry," marking his first appearance onstage in two years. And while Variety noted that the performance "sounded suspiciously synthetic," the Coachella crowd predictably went nuts for him.

“I had no idea I was going to be on a stage tonight,” Bieber said, according to Variety. “No idea. I wore this fly outfit not knowing I was going to be on stage.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fly outfit aside, Bieber seems to have ditched his scumbro look in favor of a recent haircut that brings us back to the Bieber of yore (who we haven't seen since the Selena Gomez days).

He also said during the Coachella performance that he hadn't been on stage in “like two years, so I had to get my groove back, had to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying.”

Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella. That felt right. Love you. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 22, 2019

As for why he's getting his swag back now, the performance and cleaned-up look could potentially be heralding another era of Bieber music — before dipping to the back of the stage, he reportedly told the crowd, "Album coming soon."

No word yet on whether the supposed album will include a poetic dedication to wife Hailey Baldwin.