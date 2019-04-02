Justin Bieber Is (Kind Of) Sorry For His April Fools' Prank

Seems like it's not too late for Justin Bieber to say sorry after all.

A day after pranking everyone with a fake pregnancy announcement with wife Hailey Baldwin, Bieber has (kind of) apologized after the April Fools' joke was not well-received by everyone. Many fans pointed out that the joke was insensitive to those who struggle with fertility or who have lost children.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Bieber said he was sorry for his joke, but not before hedging that "There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well."

And he added that while it wasn't his intention to offend anyone, he's going to "apologize anyway."

"I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS," he wrote. "I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended."

On Monday, he posted an Instagram photo of an ultrasound (which we discovered was taken from Wikipedia) and another photo of Baldwin at what looked like a doctor's office, before posting another photo of a dog Photoshopped onto an ultrasound image to let everyone know that it was all one big joke.

In his Instagram, Bieber said that he truly didn't want anyone to be hurt by a prank, and that the whole situation is "like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried." However, he went on to say that he's not "[comparing] pregnancy with cake in the face," but the analogy was simply his way of saying that you never know what could be hurtful to someone.

And in case you need to hear (or read) it again, he hashtagged the post with "#sorry" and "#truly."