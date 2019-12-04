Justin Bieber Apologized For Past Racist Comments

Justin Bieber is owning up to his past mistakes.

The singer, 25, apologized for racist comments he made as a teenager, writing in an Instagram post on Tuesday, "When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words."

He continued: "Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!"

While he didn't cite a particular incident, in 2014, Bieber sparked outrage when unearthed footage from his 2011 documentary Never Say Never showed him repeatedly using the n-word while telling a racist joke. In another clip, he was seen adding the n-word to one of his songs, "One Less Lonely Girl."

Just after the footage was discovered, he apologized, writing in a statement, "As a kid, I didn’t understand the power of certain words and how they can hurt. I thought it was okay to repeat hurtful words and jokes, but didn’t realize at the time that it wasn’t funny and that in fact my actions were continuing the ignorance."

He continued, "Five years ago I made a reckless and immature mistake and I’m grateful to those close to me who helped me learn those lessons as a young man. Once again I’m sorry."